National Dentist’s Day celebrated

Srinagar, Mar 7: National Dentist’s Day was celebrated in Government Dental College Srinagar by the department of public health dentistry. According to a press note, the event was conducted in the auditorium block of common Dental College Srinagar from 1 pm to 4 pm. All the doctors senior professors and faculty members, postgraduates and students participated in the event.
“Principal Government Dental College Dr Riyaz Farooq inaugurated the event and convenor clinical society meet Prof Dr Shabir Ahmed Shah give speeches regarding dentist day . The topic of the progaramme of the dentist day was burnout in dentistry professions. The speakers spoke in detail on topic of burnout syndrome in dental professionals and how to prevent stress and anxiety.