National flag hoisted at IUST

Srinagar: National Flag was unfurled at the Islamic University of Science and Technology today. A cultural program was also organized in the varsity on this occasion. The unfurling ceremony was attended by students and employees of the university.

The Indian flag was unfurled by Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST at 9:30 am in the university lawn. Expressing his greetings to students and employees of the university, Prof.

Romshoo said “The country has progressed and prospered in all respects during the last 75 years. Education has reached every region of the country with eleven universities in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions itself.”

Appreciating the role of teachers, he further said, “We need to strengthen our research, innovations, and academics as we are shouldering the responsibility to train our next generation for making them capable of making a significant contribution in the making of the nation”. Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar IUST congratulated all stakeholders of the university for making this event a success despite bad weather and appreciated student artists for their wonderful musical performances on this occasion.