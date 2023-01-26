National Flag hoisted at KU, IUST on R-Day

Srinagar, Jan 26: The National Flag was Thursday hoisted at the main and satellite campuses of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar and also at Islamic University of Science and Technology(IUST), Awantipora on the occasion of the country's 74th Republic Day .
KU Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan led the flag hoisting ceremony outside the VC's Secretariat in the main campus. The ceremony was attended by Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Colleges, Dean Research, Registrar, Controller of Examinations, Deans of various Schools, Heads of Departments, Directors, Officers of the Registry, Coordinators and members from non-teaching staff.
Before the National Anthem was sung, a contingent of the University Police presented a ceremonial guard of honour.
At the South Campus, Anantnag, the Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday led the flag hoisting ceremony, which was attended by faculty, officers and non-teaching staff members.
The National Flag hoisting ceremony at North Campus, Baramulla, was led by the Director Prof Bashir A Ganai and was attended by Coordinators, Officers and non-teaching staff.
At the Kupwara Campus, Director Prof Parvez Ahmad led the flag hoisting ceremony in front of the administrative block. The ceremony was attended by non-teaching staff.
Meanwhile, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 74th Republic Day.
The ceremony was attended by university faculty and staff. Speaking on the importance of the day, the Vice-chancellor IUST said that it was on January 26, 1950, that the Constitution came into effect and India became a Sovereign, Democratic and Republic Nation. He also referred to the National Education Policy 2020 and said that educational institutions have a critical responsibility in realizing the ideals of the Constitution of ensuring equity and making education accessible to all sections of society and thereby achieving progress.
Also, on this occasion Registrar IUST, Prof Naseer Iqbal led the Patriotic Run, organized by Veterans India in collaboration with AICTE and recognized by FIT India, under Sports Authority of India.