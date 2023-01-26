National Flag hoisted at KU, IUST on R-Day

Before the National Anthem was sung, a contingent of the University Police presented a ceremonial guard of honour.

At the South Campus, Anantnag, the Director Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khanday led the flag hoisting ceremony, which was attended by faculty, officers and non-teaching staff members.

The National Flag hoisting ceremony at North Campus, Baramulla, was led by the Director Prof Bashir A Ganai and was attended by Coordinators, Officers and non-teaching staff.

At the Kupwara Campus, Director Prof Parvez Ahmad led the flag hoisting ceremony in front of the administrative block. The ceremony was attended by non-teaching staff.