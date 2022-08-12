National Flag to be hoisted on all Govt buildings, offices across J&K

Srinagar, Aug 12: All government buildings and offices across Jammu and Kashmir including educational institutions would hoist the National Flag on Independence Day 2022.
Issuing a directive in this connection, the J&K administration Friday asked all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Heads of the Departments, and Deputy Commissioners to strictly adhere to the related instructions in letter and spirit.
“In connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and commemoration of 75 Years of India’s Independence, it has been decided that all government buildings and offices across J&K including universities, colleges, schools, Urban Local Body offices, tehsils, blocks, panchayats, and patwar khanas should hoist the National Flag on Independence Day 2022,” read a circular issued by the General Administration Department.
“It has to be ensured that the National Flag is hoisted in an appropriate and befitting manner with due regard to the Flag Code, for which the Information Department should generate awareness amongst all stakeholders,” it said.