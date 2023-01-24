National Girl Child Day celebrated  in Pulwama

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the celebration of this day is to increase living space of girls in the society. The DC said that coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and education of the girl child. He enumerated various innovative interventions undertaken under BBBP Scheme including celebration of the birth of girl child, capacity building of ICDS and health officials regarding implementation of PC&PNDT Act and health issues of new born babies and mothers.

The DC said that Administration is committed to ensure that every girl child gets all her rights. He urged people to ensure ‘Right to Dignity’ of girls. While giving good habits to their daughters, parents should make them aware of the values of their dignity, he added. On the occasion, the DC said that the female folk must realise their importance and role in society. He said, the girls who have achieved success in various fields of life must act as ambassadors to guide other girls to utilise their potential in a proper way.