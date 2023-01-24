National Girl Child Day celebrated  in Pulwama

Pulwama, Jan, 24: The District Administration in collaboration with Department of Social Welfare today celebrated 16th National Girl Child Day under the banner “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” (BBBP) here at Auditorium Hall of Govt Boys Degree College Pulwama.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-Ul-Haq Choudhary was the chief guest on the occasion.
ACR Pulwama, CPO Pulwama, District Health Officer, DEPO Pulwama, other concerned officers, Anganwari workers, helpers, supervisors and a large number of people were also present in the function.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the celebration of this day is to increase living space of girls in the society. The DC said that coordinated and convergent efforts are needed to ensure survival, protection and education of the girl child. He enumerated various innovative interventions undertaken under BBBP Scheme including celebration of the birth of girl child, capacity building of ICDS and health officials regarding implementation of PC&PNDT Act and health issues of new born babies and mothers.
The DC said that Administration is committed to ensure that every girl child gets all her rights. He urged people to ensure ‘Right to Dignity’ of girls. While giving good habits to their daughters, parents should make them aware of the values of their dignity, he added. On the occasion, the DC said that the female folk must realise their importance and role in society. He said, the girls who have achieved success in various fields of life must act as ambassadors to guide other girls to utilise their potential in a proper way.
The DC added that be it sports, literature, science or education, the girls have proven their mettle in every field which needs to be appreciated and felicitated. He further said that all the line departments should work in tandem to address the skewed sex ratio. The DC stressed to promote women empowerment and reinforce gender equality under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme.
On the occasion speakers from Health and Education departments highlighted the significance of girl child, its education and nourishment.
On the occasion, songs, cultural events and anthem were presented on the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” theme.
Later, Deputy Commissioner felicitated the mothers of newly born girl child with baby kits and handed over Ladli Beti sanction letters.