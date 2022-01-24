National Girl Child Day | MD Women Empowerment urges people to ensure ‘Right to Dignity’ of girls

On the occasion, several programs were held across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to raise awareness related to the issues of girls, which include female infanticide, gender inequality, physical and mental abuse.

In her message, the Mission Director (MD) Women Empowerment, Shabnam Shah Kamili said that a girl child should exercise her rights, she deserves in the society, as we all are aware of the rights of a girl child but most of the girls are deprived of their basic rights, particularly the Right to Education.