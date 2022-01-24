National Girl Child Day | MD Women Empowerment urges people to ensure ‘Right to Dignity’ of girls

Srinagar, Jan 24: Celebrated every year on January 24 throughout the country, the ëNational Girl Child Dayí was today observed in Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to create awareness about the rights of girl child.
On the occasion, several programs were held across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to raise awareness related to the issues of girls, which include female infanticide, gender inequality, physical and mental abuse.
In her message, the Mission Director (MD) Women Empowerment, Shabnam Shah Kamili said that a girl child should exercise her rights, she deserves in the society, as we all are aware of the rights of a girl child but most of the girls are deprived of their basic rights, particularly the Right to Education.
Kamili said that the Department is committed to ensure that every girl child gets all her rights.
She added that the Central Government and UT administration has introduced enormous programs and schemes in this regard and made a special reference to the central scheme ëBeti Bachao Beti Padhaví. She said that with the help of such kinds of schemes, girls have been empowered in various spheres of life.
ìIt is a matter of concern that girls are deprived of Right to Dignity, and I urge all especially parents to ensure that a girl child is dignified and given love and respect equallyî, said Kamili in her message on the eve of National Girl Child Day.
She said that her department will work on this theme Right to Dignity. She further added that no one should compromise with the respect and dignity of his/her girl child. While giving good habits to their daughters, parents should make them aware of the values of their dignity.
Kamili urged upon people to create an emotional and mental balance in girls.
ìGirls are usually subjected to mental trauma, which is the worst form of domestic violence. Physical trauma can be healed, but mental traumas cannot be healedî, said Kamili.