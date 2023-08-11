National Highway engine of economic growth in J&K: CS

Srinagar, Aug 11: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, while reviewing the progress of different highways taken up under Prime Minister Development Program (PMDP) today remarked that the traffic authorities should make preparations well ahead of the fruit season to ensure smooth flow of trucks on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, particularly those carrying perishable fruit consignments.
Speaking at the meeting , the Chief Secretary stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all these road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in the stipulated timeframe. He enjoined upon them that the significance of these roads is very high as the UT, due to its hilly terrain, has hardly any alternative roads to link various parts.
He directed the concerned authorities to strictly stick to the timeline of completing these road projects. He made out that these projects make significant contribution towards the economic upliftment of various parts. All the officers including the Deputy Commissioners should take keen interest in seeing them completed on time.
Regarding the Jammu Ring Road project he asked the concerned Divisional Administration to take early measures for dedicating to public the completed portion of the road from Raya Morh (Samba) to Nagrota (Jammu). He also asked them to renovate the significant Tarnah Bridge at Kathua in shortest timeframe.
Regarding the Ring Road Srinagar the Chief Secretary asked the authorities to ensure that the 20 kms stretch under phase-I is dedicated to public by November this year. He told the concerned Deputy Commissioners of Pulwama and Budgam to look into the aspect of Ribbon development of this road in their areas for generating economic activities optimally.
Mehta while taking review of the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway stressed on the executing agencies to work for completing all the tunnels especially T3, T5 and other viaducts on time. He observed that the travel time has got considerably reduced on this road yet the remaining projects between the Ramban-Banihal stretch needs to be made more reliable.
The Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of the construction of four-lanning of Ramban flyover and completion of Banihal Bypass. He also took stock of the under-construction bridge at Qazigund, Railway Over-Bridge at Anantnag and Lasjan flyover. He fixed the timelines for completion of each of these Road projects and directed for not to extend these beyond the agreed timelines.