National Highway engine of economic growth in J&K: CS

Speaking at the meeting , the Chief Secretary stressed upon the executing agencies to complete all these road projects providing interconnectivity to different regions in the stipulated timeframe. He enjoined upon them that the significance of these roads is very high as the UT, due to its hilly terrain, has hardly any alternative roads to link various parts.

He directed the concerned authorities to strictly stick to the timeline of completing these road projects. He made out that these projects make significant contribution towards the economic upliftment of various parts. All the officers including the Deputy Commissioners should take keen interest in seeing them completed on time.