National Lok Adalat at Pulwama settles hundreds of cases

This was the 3rd National Lok Adalat for 2022- 23 in Pulwama as per the calendar of activities issued by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA). The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by the Chairman District Legal Service Authority Pulwama in presence of all judicial officers posted at Pulwama headquarter and bar members.

While talking to media persons, Abdul Rashid Malik highlighted the benefits of referring and settlement of cases in these Lok Adalats. Chairman DLSA Pulwama said that in Lok Adalat both parties get their matter settled amicably with the intervention of court and in case their matter is settled they are entitled to get their court fee refunded back which is paid by them at the time of institution of their case. Secondly, both parties are in a win- win position as the cases are settled on their own term and condition which fit them in the given circumstance and the award passed in the Lok-Adalat is binding and has the status of a decree of civil court and same is capable of execution through the legal process.