National Lok Adalat at Pulwama settles hundreds of cases

Srinagar, Aug 13 : A National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday at District Court Complex Pulwama under the Chairmanship of Abdul Rashid Malik, Chairman District Legal Service Authority (Principal District and Sessions Judge) Pulwama.
This was the 3rd National Lok Adalat for 2022- 23 in Pulwama as per the calendar of activities issued by the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA). The National Lok Adalat was inaugurated by the Chairman District Legal Service Authority Pulwama in presence of all judicial officers posted at Pulwama headquarter and bar members.
While talking to media persons, Abdul Rashid Malik highlighted the benefits of referring and settlement of cases in these Lok Adalats. Chairman DLSA Pulwama said that in Lok Adalat both parties get their matter settled amicably with the intervention of court and in case their matter is settled they are entitled to get their court fee refunded back which is paid by them at the time of institution of their case. Secondly, both parties are in a win- win position as the cases are settled on their own term and condition which fit them in the given circumstance and the award passed in the Lok-Adalat is binding and has the status of a decree of civil court and same is capable of execution through the legal process.
Nine benches were constituted, out of which four benches were for holding of National Lok Adalat at District headquarter and three benches at tehsil levels of the district Pulwama. At Pulwama headquarter bench one was headed by Abdul Rashid Malik , Principal District and Sessions Judge Pulwama and assisted by Rayaz Ahmed Choudhary (Sub-Judge) Secretary DLSA Pulwama. Second bench was headed by Meraj-U-Din Sofi, Additional District and Sessions Judge Pulwama and assisted by Nissar Ahmed Najar Advocate. Third benches was headed by Sandeep Gandotra , CJM Pulwama and was assisted by Mir Shakeel Advocate and fourth bench was headed by Sheikh Gowhar Hussain Special Mobile Magistrate and was assisted by Faizan-Ul- Nazar Munsiff / JMIC Pulwama. At Pamporethe bench was headed by Junaid Imtiaz Mir and was assisted by President Bar Association, at Tral the bench was headed by the Muhammad Altaf Mir Munsiff/ JMIC Tral and was assisted by the president Bar association Tral and at Awantipora bench was headed by Raja Arshad and he was assisted by the President Bar association Awantipora.
All these benches were also assisted by the Mediator, Panel Lawyer, &PLVs of their respective jurisdiction. One bench was constituted for the disposal of revenue cases in Deputy Commissioner’s office and was headed by the Assistant Revenue Commissioner Pulwama and one bench was constituted for the cases pending in the Court of Assistant Labour Commissioner Pulwama. The matters placed before the benches included civil, criminal compoundable, cheque bounce, bank matters, MACT, land compensation, matrimonial, tenancy, electricity, disability certificate, labour card registration and other various pre-litigation matters. However, efforts were made to place oldest cases before the benches for their settlement as per the directions of Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Service Authority. Many pre-litigation matters like Public Utility Service matters etc pertaining to people belonging to inaccessible areas as declared by Government of J&K as inaccessible area were taken up before the said National Lok-Adalat and were settled through amicable settlement. The cases of these people were received while conducting Door to Door Campaign by PLVs of District Pulwama.
A total number of 650 pre litigation matters were taken up amongst which 600 pre litigation matters pertaining to far-flung rural areas including Rajpora, Tral Pampore, were settled. Further, number of beneficiaries were benefitted from the above pre litigation matters. It included issuance of disability certificate, E Shram registration and job cards, Scholarship matter, domicile certificate development works in the above mentioned areas. Further, the pre litigation matters also included bank recovery matters, PDD, PHE, Social Welfare Schemes, matrimonial disputes, land disputes, BSNL cases, municipality cases etc.
Total 4680 cases of different nature including Criminal Compoundable, Matrimonial, Maintenance, Cheque Bounce, Civil, Recovery, MACT- Litigation and Pre-Litigation, Public Service utility and others were taken up before these nine benches out of which 4230 cases were amicably settled and an amount of Rs 95,18,270 has been settled in MACT, Bank recovery and 138 N.I. Act Cases with the efforts of the presiding officers as well as by the cooperation of Bar members of the respective Courts.