National Lok Adalat held on pan – India basis across J&K UT

A press release issued here said, “ Under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority, the J&K Legal Services Authority organized 2nd National Lok Adalat of the calendar year 2023 throughout the UT of J&K, today under the zestful leadership of Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and also under the able guidance of Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.”

To boost amicable settlements amongst the parties in cases like MACT, Matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce under NI Act, money recovery, etc., pre-lokadalat sittings and pre-counselling sessions were organised well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that the parties may get more chances for negotiation/dialogue with the opposite parties to arrive at a consensus.