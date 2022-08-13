National Lok Adalat held on pan-India basis across UTs of J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Aug 13: J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority organised National Lok Adalat throughout the UTs of J&K and Ladakh today.
In order to have maximum response and settlements between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act, money recovery cases, etc., it was advised to organise pre-Lok Adalat sittings or pre-counselling sessions well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that parties may get one or more chances for entering into negotiation/dialogue with the opposite parties.
Apart this, webinars were organised to sensitize the officers of Legal Services Authorities/Committees, Panel Lawyers and PLVs about the importance of Lok Adalat as a mode for Alternate Dispute Resolution.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman, High Court Legal Services Committee had physical and virtual conferences with all the stakeholders before the National Lok Adalat and impressed upon them to educate the litigants about the benefits of settlements of disputes through ADR especially National Lok Adalat and make the upcoming National Lok Adalat a grand success.
As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 1,26,599 cases taken up by 151 Benches in the day long National Lok Adalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 1,10,224 Cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 66,96,34,416 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases. Likewise in Ladakh a total of 531 Cases were taken up by 8 benches and 381 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 79,25,408 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.
M KSharma, Member Secretary, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts and Legal Services Institutions & litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.