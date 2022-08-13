National Lok Adalat held on pan-India basis across UTs of J&K, Ladakh

In order to have maximum response and settlements between the parties in cases like MACT, matrimonial, cheque bounce cases under NI Act, money recovery cases, etc., it was advised to organise pre-Lok Adalat sittings or pre-counselling sessions well before the date of National Lok Adalat so that parties may get one or more chances for entering into negotiation/dialogue with the opposite parties.

Apart this, webinars were organised to sensitize the officers of Legal Services Authorities/Committees, Panel Lawyers and PLVs about the importance of Lok Adalat as a mode for Alternate Dispute Resolution.