National Lok Adalat on May 14 in Anantnag

Anantnag, Apr 23: For amicable settlement of pre-litigation, pending cases in the courts, the National Lok Adalat shall be held under the chairmanship of Chairman District Legal Service Authority Anantnag on May 14 at District Headquarter Anantnag and in subordinate courts of the district.
The pre lok Adalat conciliatory sittings shall commence on daily basis so that cases are worked out on daily basis for settlement by Lok Adalat bench on May 5.
During the Lok Adalat, matrimonial disputes, cases U/S 138 NI Act, Bank recovery cases, MACT cases and traffic challans shall be taken up for settlement.
All the concerned judicial officers have been asked to identify the cases fit to be taken up in the National Lok Adalat and submit the list of the same cases to DLSA Anantnag by or before May 5.
Meanwhile, the litigants who are interested to settle their dispute in the proposed National Lok Adalat are directed to approach the concerned Courts immediately so that their cases shall be listed for amicable settlement in the National Lok Adalat.