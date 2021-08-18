National Lok Adalat on September 11 at Kupwara

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that according to the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Kupwara, people are informed that a National LokAdalat was scheduled to be held across the country on 11 September 2021 for amicable settlement of the cases.

He said that DLSA Kupwara was also making preparations for the scheduled National LokAdalat which would be held in various courts of the district including the courts of Handwara, Sogam, Trehgam, Kralpora and Tangdar.