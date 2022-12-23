National Mathematics Day | CUK’s Math Deptt holds quiz competitions

Ganderbal, Dec 23: On the second day of the 3-day long celebrations, marking the National Mathematics Day, Department of Mathematics, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised quiz competitions involving various schools of the valley.
The events scheduled from 21st to 23rd December aimed at popularizing Mathematics are being organised by the Department of Mathematics in collaboration with J&K Science Technology and Innovation Council, Department of Science and Technology.
Two quiz competitions were held, one for secondary and another for senior secondary students in which about 120 students from more than 26 schools participated.
Speaking on the occasion, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, Prof. Wali Muhammad gave details about courses being offered by the Department of Mathematics, particularly the 5-year Integrated B.Sc.-M.Sc. Mathematics, and informed the students about the benefits to choose Mathematics as a career. He emphasized the importance of involving school going students in such events and advised them to participate actively in the competitive examinations like Mathematical Olympiads. He assured them of necessary guidance and support from the Department.
Dr. Aftab Hussain Shah advised the students to take up Mathematics as a career as it has huge opportunities at the global level.
At the secondary school level quiz competition, Crescent Public School Naseembagh bagged the top slot while R. P. School Mallabagh and Springdale school Palahalan bagged the second and third position respectively.
At the Higher Secondary Level, Green-Valley Educational Institute Illahibagh was declared as the winner and Govt. Higher secondary School Sumbal and New Dreamland Educational Institute Ganderbal were declared first and second runner ups respectively.