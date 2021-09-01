National Nutrition Week | DIPR’s cultural unit organises awareness programme

The artists of the cultural unit presented thematic songs while students and popular drama artists presented a skit on nutrition.

The artists who performed at the venue include Mushtaq Ahmad Saznawaz, H AMattoo, MuzamilMehraj, Nighat Yasmeen, Athar Hussain Balpuri, G N Khanday, G M Bhat, ShabirHakak and Hilal Khan.

The programme coordinator said that the ‘National Nutrition Week’ was celebrated each year from 1st September to 7th September to educate the people about the importance of their health and wellbeing.

Officers of the Information department, Kashmir division; General Secretary White Globe Syed Junaid Sadaat and the principals of some educational institutions were also present on the occasion.

Besides, officials of White Globe and students of White Globe School for autistic children also attended the function.