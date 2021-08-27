National on Air Awards presented to eminent personalities

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Khan said the literary persons are an asset to the society and they play a vital role in the nation building. He added that they act as unifiers of diverse cultures and help in bringing unity in country.

The Advisor in his speech also lauded the contribution of SP College in the educational development of Jammu and Kashmir. He congratulated the Angels Cultural Academy for organizing such a programme. “Cultural programs need to be further expanded,” he said.

Among the recipients, former Divisional Commissioner, Masood Samoon was given the award of Best Shina Script Writer, Maqsood Ahmad was given the Best Producer award for Shaharbeen on AIR Srinagar, Gulzar Ahmad Lone bagged the Best Producer on DDK, Yousuf Naseem was awarded the Best Shina Singer, Ravish Kumar of NDTV bagged Best Journalist award while as Abdul Rashid Hafiz was given the award of best Kashmiri Sufi Singer.

Principal SP College, Dr. Khursheed Ahmad Khan, various eminent personalities, literary persons, artists and other concerned persons were also present on the occasion.