National Pharmacy Education Day observed at Aryans

On the occasion various activities were organised and the B. Pharma and D. Pharma students participated enthusiastically.

Dr. Krishan Singla, Principal, Aryans Group while addressing students said that Prof Schroff is recognised as the father of pharmacy education in India. He certainly remains an ideal to all pharmacists working in the country irrespective of their branches and diversity of duties. “Pharmacists are critical professionals in delivery of healthcare in the country as they bring in-depth knowledge of medicine composition, formulation and usage. The role of a pharmacist is gradually evolving from a dispenser of medicines to an expert in the field with multidisciplinary health care systems,” added Saini.