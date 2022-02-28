National Science Day celebrated | We will always act as platform for young generation: NIT Director

The event was organised in association with the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Panjab University Chandigarh Under "Synergistic Training Program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure" Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

In his presidential address, Director NIT Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Department of Physics especially HOD MA Shah and Dr. Vijay Kumar for taking a lead role in celebrating National Science Day 2022 on the NIT campus.