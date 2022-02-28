National Science Day celebrated | We will always act as platform for young generation: NIT Director

Srinagar, Feb 28: Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, PG Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar on Monday celebrated the National Science Day 2022, in which a large number of Class XI-XII Science students from various schools of the valley participated.
The event was organised in association with the Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Facility (SAIF), Panjab University Chandigarh Under "Synergistic Training Program Utilizing the Scientific and Technological Infrastructure" Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.
In his presidential address, Director NIT Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal congratulated Department of Physics especially HOD MA Shah and Dr. Vijay Kumar for taking a lead role in celebrating National Science Day 2022 on the NIT campus.
"By organising such events, we are in a position to give something back to our society. No doubt we are a professional institution imparting technical and science education at all levels but NIT will act always as a platform for the young generation," he said.
Prof. Sehgal said the theme of National Science Day 2022 is ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’. It is given by honorable Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, he said.
Director said from Medical sciences to agriculture, India is progressing in every field with science and technology. No technology will be successful until we make it sustainable. Now we are moving towards non-conventional resources, wind, solar energy because people have started thinking about sustainable development, he said.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof Syed Kaiser Bukhari said no country can achieve sustainable development goals alone, international scientific cooperation contributes not only to scientific knowledge but also to building peace.
"Achieving sustainability in development demands new knowledge, which science and technology must provide. Research and innovation are essential to increase our abilities to deal with sustainable development challenges," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said there is a need to understand a phenomenon and its causes; assess impact, magnitude, time scale, and probability. We need to predict trends the effects of taking specific actions. We need to develop and test solutions; predict outcomes and mitigate harm and make informed policy decisions, he said.
He further said the biological and physical sciences and engineering must work closely with the social and behavioral sciences to speed the application of innovations and insights to the needs of society.
"Although new technologies have made our lives more comfortable and easier. They have also bad effects on us. In the modern world, we have incredible communication technologies but we are alone. We love each other less than before. I believe that we should use these technologies but not let them make our hearts far each other," Prof. Bukhari added.