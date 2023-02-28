National Science Day observed at SSM College

This was to commemorate the contribution of Dr. C.V. Raman first Indian Nobel laureate in the year 1930 for his discovery of energy state transition/scattering of light which subsequently came to be known as “Raman effect”. The theme for this year’s Science Day was “Global Science for Global Well Being”.

Er. Irfan Reshi, Technical Officer PMGSY Kashmir, was the chief guest and Er. Gazi Shohaib from Legal Metrology Department was the guest of honour on the occasion.