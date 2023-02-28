National Science Day observed at SSM College

Srinagar, Feb 28: The National Science Day was celebrated by SSM College of Engineering Diver Parihaspora today at its campus.
This was to commemorate the contribution of Dr. C.V. Raman first Indian Nobel laureate in the year 1930 for his discovery of energy state transition/scattering of light which subsequently came to be known as “Raman effect”. The theme for this year’s Science Day was “Global Science for Global Well Being”.
Er. Irfan Reshi, Technical Officer PMGSY Kashmir, was the chief guest and Er. Gazi Shohaib from Legal Metrology Department was the guest of honour on the occasion.
Welcoming the chief guest and other distinguished dignitaries, Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, Principal SSM College of Engineering highlighted the importance of the National Science Day “more so when the theme for this year is “Global Science for Global Well Being” and advised the students to utilize this occasion to get enlightened by deliberations of the dignitaries and other speakers.”
Hundreds of engineering students of the college participated in the event during which poster competition, display of projects by the students and other related activities were held in order to generate interest among the students. Speakers were felicitated with certificates of honour, certificates of participation and mementos.
Some prominent alumni of the College also participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion Er. Irfan Reshi, Technical Officer, stressed upon young budding engineers to go in for innovative projects in keeping with the demands of various fields of activity so as to benefit the community as a whole.
Er. Gazi Shohaib of the Legal Metrology Department who is also an alumnus of the college highlighted importance of legal metrology and explained the role of the Department in ensuring appropriate measurements set out by the Indian Standards Organization.
Er. Haya Qazi, Education Administrator of the college in her brief address to the gathering stressed upon the adoption of latest technologies in the field of science including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Nano Technology and other related fields which have become more relevant in every field of Science/Engineering.
Prof. (Dr.) N.A. Shah, Registrar of the college also spoke about the importance of celebrating National Science Day and stressed upon students to inculcate scientific temper for the overall contribution for the well-being of the society.