National seminar held on startup opportunities in medicinal plants

The workshop is organised by the Regional cum Facilitation Centre, Northern Region-II, NMPB, SKUAST-K in collaboration with the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K.

Commissioner, Science and Technology Department, Saurabh Bhagat, who was the chief guest at the inaugural session, briefed about importance of medicinal plant sector and different schemes which are there for the entrepreneurs and researchers. He said SKUAST-K has to play an important role in making the medicinal and aromatic sector a reality in Kashmir.