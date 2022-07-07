National seminar on agricultural sustainability concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The two-day national seminar on “Recent advances in science and technology for Agricultural Sustainability, RASTAS-2022” organised by the Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and N-SERB concluded at Nunar Science campus here.
Former Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj-ud-din Mir, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar (present online) Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Convener, Nodal Person, Deptt of Botany, Prof. Azra. N Kamili and Director, Science Campus, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, organising secretary, Dr. Rafiq Lone, faculty members, research scholars, senior functionaries and students were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Azra Kamili presented the seminar report highlighting the exchange of ideas between scholars and scientists during the two-day event. She summarized the events of the technical sessions that took place during the two-day event elaborating on the fruitful discussions that emerged out of the same.
Former VC Prof. Mehraj uddin Mir was pleased to see the growth of the School of Life Sciences and lauded the efforts of the faculty. He mentioned the idea of ‘thinking globally and acting locally’ in development of a sustainable agriculture.
Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated the event organisers and appreciated the exchange of ideas between young researchers and scientists that was made possible by RASTAS-2022. He lauded the efforts of the department of botany in efficiently organising the national seminar.
Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka applauded former VC’s role in being instrumental for the establishment of not just SoLS but many other departments of the university that have achieved new heights. He stressed on the need to conserve agricultural land in order to meet ever increasing demand of the growing population.
In his welcome address, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, appreciated the roles of Prof. M Afzal Zargar and Prof. Azra Kamili for making the event a success. He appreciated efforts of former VC Prof. Mehraj uddin Mir in the development of the university.
In his remarks, Prof. M Yousuf, Chairman, RASTAS-2022 appreciated Prof. Kamili along with other guests of honour for making the conference a success and ensuring a healthy participation from students, scholars and faculty from several universities. Prof. M Yousuf thanked N-SERB and CUK for their support.
Later prizes were distributed among participants for best poster award, best presentation award and young scientist award.