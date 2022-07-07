National seminar on agricultural sustainability concludes at CUK

Ganderbal: The two-day national seminar on “Recent advances in science and technology for Agricultural Sustainability, RASTAS-2022” organised by the Department of Botany, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and N-SERB concluded at Nunar Science campus here.

Former Vice Chancellor CUK, Prof Mehraj-ud-din Mir, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar (present online) Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz Ahmad Nikka, Dean School of Life Sciences, Prof. M Yousuf, Convener, Nodal Person, Deptt of Botany, Prof. Azra. N Kamili and Director, Science Campus, Dr. Abid Hamid Dar, organising secretary, Dr. Rafiq Lone, faculty members, research scholars, senior functionaries and students were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Azra Kamili presented the seminar report highlighting the exchange of ideas between scholars and scientists during the two-day event. She summarized the events of the technical sessions that took place during the two-day event elaborating on the fruitful discussions that emerged out of the same.