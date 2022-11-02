National seminar on soil conservation concludes at SKUAST-Kashmir
Srinagar, Nov 2: The national seminar on “Healthy Soils for Richer Biodiversity in North Western Himalayas” concluded today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Shalimar campus.
The two-day seminar was organised by SKUAST-K in collaboration with Bhartiya Kissan Sangh (BKS) and ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) under the sponsorship of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).
The seminar discussed various soil conservation measures in the ecologically fragile North Western Himalayas, particularly in Kashmir and Ladakh region.
Akhil Bhartiya Sangathan mantri of BKS, Dinesh Kulkarni was the chief guest on the valedictory function held at Vice Chancellor’s Conference Hall. Mahamants, BKS, Kisan Sangh, VC SKUAST-Jammu, Prof JP Sharma, VC, SKUAST-Kashmir, Prof NA Ganai, Dr PC Sharma, Director ICAR-CSSRI, Karnal and Dr OP Sharma, Director CITHT Srinagar were among the dignitaries present at the occasion.
Directors, Deans, Heads of Divisions of SKUAST-K, delegates from various agricultural universities participating in the seminar and farmers from HP, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir were also present in the valedictory function.
BKS Mahamantri, Dinesh Kulkarni, while emphasising on biomass recycling, said facilities need to be created at the Panchayat level for monitoring and assessment of soil health. He also stressed on the capacity building of farmers so that they can monitor the soil health and work towards conservation of soil and water resources.
VC, SKUAST-J, Prof JP Sharma stressed on efficient rain water harvesting and treatment of waste water so that it can be reused in agriculture and industrial sectors and other non-drinking purposes. He also laid emphasis on promotion of scientific temperament and ecological awareness among the people particularly, farmers and youth.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, sought strict implementation of soil conservation policies across the country. He also suggested strengthening of marketing chains for organic produce, which he termed as the biggest favor to the organic farmers.
At the end Director, ICAR-CSSRI, DR PC Sharma presented the recommendations framed by the committee during the two days for the policy making of soil conservation at the national level. The recommendations he presented stressed on soil health management, organic and natural farming, conservation of soil and water resources, shift towards climate resilient and sustainable agriculture etc.
The organising secretary of the seminar, Dr Ashiq Hussain presented the vote of thanks and said the recommendations and suggestions put forth during the two-day seminar will be farmed into a policy paper soon.