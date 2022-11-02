National seminar on soil conservation concludes at SKUAST-Kashmir

The two-day seminar was organised by SKUAST-K in collaboration with Bhartiya Kissan Sangh (BKS) and ICAR-Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) under the sponsorship of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The seminar discussed various soil conservation measures in the ecologically fragile North Western Himalayas, particularly in Kashmir and Ladakh region.