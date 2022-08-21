National Senior Citizens’ Day observed across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 21: National Senior Citizens’ Day was today observed at several places in Kashmir.

SHOPIAN

District Social Welfare Office, Shopian conducted a series of activities to observe the National Senior Citizens Day today.

The Department in collaboration with the health department organized medical camps where free checkups were conducted and medicine was provided to the senior citizens of the district at various places.

Main function was held at Pinjoora, Shopian.

The senior citizens were also taken out for a picnic in the Tourist Reception Centre Padpawan where they spent some time together and interacted with each other.

KULGAM

Department of Social Welfare Kulgam today organised a series of activities to honour Senior citizens of District Kulgam on the occasion of National Senior citizens day .

On the occasion, the Chief guest District Development Council Chairman Kulgam Mohammad Afzal Parray inaugrated free Geriatric health camp for senior citizens.

Meanwhile an awareness camp on the theme of 'Rights of Senior Citizens & legal safeguards' was organised in which hundreds of Senior Citizens from across the District participated.

Resource persons from Department of Social Welfare Kulgam, & District Legal Services Authority Kulgam imparted awareness on the theme.

BUDGAM

The District Social Welfare Office Budgam organized a daylong programme to celebrate National Senior Citizen Day at Behishte Zehra Park, DC Office Budgam.

The programme was attended by 38 Senior Citizens of District Budgam, Officers and officials of Social Welfare Department and elderline.

NGO Islamic Relief and Research Trust Kashmir provided basic information regarding establishment of Senior Citizen Home at District Budgam. The said home shall start its operation from Ist of September 2022, The home shall provide residential facilities to Old Aged, Homeless Senior Citizens of District Budgam.

District Budgam for the 1st time will have the facility for the retired and Old Aged persons who need day care, Medical facilities, recreational facilities along with boarding and lodging under one roof. The homeless and needy Old Aged beneficiaries will be provided with all facilities free of cost.

The home shall shelter 25 Old Aged persons at a time. It will provide nutritious food, medicine, physiotherapy facility to the inmates. Recreation in the shape of indoor games and outdoor exercises, Picnics, Excursions etc and visiting facilities with relatives also be provided.