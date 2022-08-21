National Senior Citizens’ Day observed across Kashmir

Srinagar, Aug 21: National Senior Citizens’ Day was today observed at several places in Kashmir.
SHOPIAN
District Social Welfare Office, Shopian conducted a series of activities to observe the National Senior Citizens Day today.
The Department in collaboration with the health department organized medical camps where free checkups were conducted and medicine was provided to the senior citizens of the district at various places.
Main function was held at Pinjoora, Shopian.
The senior citizens were also taken out for a picnic in the Tourist Reception Centre Padpawan where they spent some time together and interacted with each other.
KULGAM
Department of Social Welfare Kulgam today organised a series of activities to honour Senior citizens of District Kulgam on the occasion of National Senior citizens day .
On the occasion, the Chief guest District Development Council Chairman Kulgam Mohammad Afzal Parray inaugrated free Geriatric health camp for senior citizens.
Meanwhile an awareness camp on the theme of 'Rights of Senior Citizens & legal safeguards' was organised in which hundreds of Senior Citizens from across the District participated.
Resource persons from Department of Social Welfare Kulgam, & District Legal Services Authority Kulgam imparted awareness on the theme.
BUDGAM
The District Social Welfare Office Budgam organized a daylong programme to celebrate National Senior Citizen Day at Behishte Zehra Park, DC Office Budgam.
The programme was attended by 38 Senior Citizens of District Budgam, Officers and officials of Social Welfare Department and elderline.
NGO Islamic Relief and Research Trust Kashmir provided basic information regarding establishment of Senior Citizen Home at District Budgam. The said home shall start its operation from Ist of September 2022, The home shall provide residential facilities to Old Aged, Homeless Senior Citizens of District Budgam.
District Budgam for the 1st time will have the facility for the retired and Old Aged persons who need day care, Medical facilities, recreational facilities along with boarding and lodging under one roof. The homeless and needy Old Aged beneficiaries will be provided with all facilities free of cost.
The home shall shelter 25 Old Aged persons at a time. It will provide nutritious food, medicine, physiotherapy facility to the inmates. Recreation in the shape of indoor games and outdoor exercises, Picnics, Excursions etc and visiting facilities with relatives also be provided.
KUPWARA
Social welfare Department, Kupwara today conducted a series of activities to observe the National Senior Citizens Day today.
The Department in collaboration with district administration organized various medical camps where free checkups were conducted and medicine was provided to the senior citizens of the district at various places.
The senior citizens were also taken out for a picnic in the renowned Nagriwari park where they spent some time together and interacted with each other.
Theme centric singing programme was also organised for them.
BANDIPORA
In order to observe National Senior Citizens day, an awareness programme was today organised at Mini Secretariat Bandipora.
The programme was organises by the Department of social welfare under the supervision of District Social Welfare Officer Ubaid ul Khazir.
Officers and officials from the Social welfare department and senior citizens besides sectoral officers attended the programme.
During the programme speakers threw light on various senior citizen schemes highlighting the steps taken by the Government to ease the life of senior citizens.
The day witnesses various activities like speeches about Senior Citizens, Role of Elderline, Free Medical Camp, Free visit to a nearby park, distribution of old age sticks etc.
The event started with a welcome note in regional language by Mehnaza Rasool, who hosted the dice during the event.
Speaking on the occasion DSWO Bandipora Ubaid ul Khazir deliberated about the importance of National Senior Citizens Day. Ubaid ul Khazir in his speech said, "Each year, August 21 is celebrated as World Senior Citizens’ Day. It is also known as National Senior Citizens' Day.
ANANTNAG
National Senior Citizens Day-2022 was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour today here in District Anantnag.
On the occasion, a series of multifarious functions and activities were organised by the Social Welfare Department Anantnag across the district.
A number of senior citizens hailing from different areas of the district participated in such activities.
The main function was held at Govt Higher Secondary School Ranibagh which was presided over by Chairman District Development Council, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi as Chief Guest.
DSWO, BMO Achabal, TSWO Anantnag, medical doctors besides senior citizens from and nearby areas of the main town also attended the event.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC Chairman said that the National Senior Citizens Day marks an important event to celebrate the struggle and achievements of the Senior Citizens. He said that it is imperative for every citizen to recognise the contributions of the Senior Citizens for their families, society and the nation at large.
BARAMULLA
Social welfare Department Baramulla today conducted a series of activities to observe the National Senior Citizens Day.
Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, inaugurated the program by flagging off the Tour bus of the Senior citizens from Dak Banglow Baramulla.
The senior citizens were also taken out for a picnic in the renowned Eco park where they spent time together and also interacted with each other.
Theme centric singing lectures and poetic programs were also organised for them.
They were also made aware about the schemes and helpline numbers available for them.