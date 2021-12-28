National Task Force on SUP | Admin Secy Forest to represent J&K

Srinagar, Dec 28: The Lieutenant Governor’s administration Tuesday nominated Administrative Secretary Forest, Ecology and Environment Department as representative of Jammu and Kashmir in the National Task Force for taking measures to eliminate identified Single-Use Plastic (SUP) in mission mode.
As per an order issued by the Commissioner Secretary, GAD, “In pursuance of the notified guidelines by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India for the elimination of SUP and addressing plastic pollution, the sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of Administrative Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department as representative of Jammu and Kashmir in the National Task Force.”