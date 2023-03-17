National Vaccination Day observed at Aryans

Srinagar Mar 17: To promote the importance of vaccines and their role in improving public health, National Vaccination Day was celebrated by Aryans College of Pharmacy & Aryans Institute of Nursing, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh.
Dr. Suresh Kumar, Faculty, Dept. of Pharmaceutical Sciences & Drug Research, Punjabi University, Patiala addressed students including B.Pharma, D. Pharma, B.Sc. Nursing, GNM, ANM etc on this year’s theme “Vaccine work for everyone.” Dr. Anshu Kataria, Chairman, Aryans Group presided over the event.
Kumar while addressing said that the main aim of this day is to create awareness among the masses about their effectiveness against deadly diseases.The first dose of oral Polio vaccine was administered in 1995 in India. It was the same year that March 16 was designated as National Vaccine Day or Immunization Day, he highlighted.
Kumar further added that India has made impressive strides towards increasing routine vaccination through more aggressive vaccination campaigns. “This Day also acknowledges and appreciates the hard work of frontline health care workers to ensure the vaccination of every child,” said Kumar.