National workshop on design component under MSME innovative scheme concludes

Srinagar, Mar 14: The two day national workshop on Design Component under MSME innovative scheme aimed to generate new knowledge, build infrastructure and educate entrepreneurs concluded on Tuesday at SKICC Srinagar.
The workshop was organised by the Union MSME Ministry through Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar and Br MSME DFO Srinagar at SKICC here
The valedictory function was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal. The function was also attended by Dean Research and Consultancy (R&C) NIT Srinagar, Prof. M F Wani, Registrar Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari.
Other dignitaries include Assistant Director MSME, Saheel Alaqband IEDS, Head, IIED Centre, Dr. Saad Parvez, Dr. Noor Zaman Khan, Incubation Incharge, IIEDC and Dr. Dinesh Kumar R., Program Coordinator MSME Design Scheme.
In his key address, Prof. Sehgal said organising such workshops are the need of the hour. I hope that all participants would have high end ideas during the workshop, he said.
"Small scale industries are one of the best sources of employment generation in India and youth of J&K should avail opportunity to avail benefits of MSME schemes launched by Government of India," Prof. Sehgal he said.
He said employment generation is one of the most important factors that determine the growth of a nation.
On the occasion, Dean R&C Prof. MF Wani said MSMEs have an integral role to play in the economic development of any nation. These enterprises are critical drivers of innovation, job creation, and economic growth, he said.
"They play a crucial role in fostering innovation and competition. They are more agile and responsive to changes in the market and innovative products and services," Prof. Wani said.
Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said that MSMEs are an essential part of the economic landscape and have a significant impact on job creation, innovation, and economic growth.
"The NIT administration will continue to support young and budding innovators and they can use the institution's labs and other facilities to foster their ideas," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said there is no dearth of talent among the youth of Kashmir but there is a need for proper guidance, counseling to enhance and encourage their capabilities.
Asst. Director, Br. MSME DFO Srinagar, Saheel Alaqband IEDS presented his presentation on Design Components under MSME Innovative Scheme, Other Schemes of Ministry of MSME.
In his lecture, he highlighted the various schemes of the Ministry of MSME. The business scenario is changing and today innovation and businesses move forward together. It is very difficult to grow unless you have innovation in business," he said.