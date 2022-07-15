Natipora youth’s death: Court directs CBK to register FIR against accused cops

“However she was asked to return home with an assurance that her son will be released soon after completion of some investigation, advocate Reshi said.

“The applicant being the mother was restless all along till the time four police officials without uniform from the same police station Nowgam brought (her son) to home in state of unconsciousness, however on being asked the police officials replied that (her son) is unconscious and will gain consciousness very soon and thereafter forcibly made the applicant to sign a blank paper,” advocate Reshi said, adding, “It is further to bring to the notice of this Court that the applicant (mother) was also handed over Rs 400 and one of the police officials.”

Advocate Reshi further submitted that thereafter, the mother touched the body of her son and found the same in very cold state. “She tried to pump the chest of her son, however, he could not regain his consciousness. The applicant raised hue and cry due to which neighbours and some of the relatives gathered at the residence of the applicant and took the deceased to nearby Florence Hospital at Chanapora Srinagar where the doctors after conducting ECG declared him brought dead,” she said.