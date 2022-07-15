Natipora youth’s death: Court directs CBK to register FIR against accused cops

Srinagar, July 15: A local Court on Friday directed Crime Branch (CB) Kashmir to register an FIR against police officials regarding the alleged ‘custodial death’ of a youth, Muslim Muneer, here on July 9.
“SHO PS Crime Branch is directed to get an FIR registered in the case against the accused no 2, Abdul Rashid and other unknown police officials of PS Nowgam under the relevant sections of IPC and get the case investigated by an efficient police officer to bring the culprits to book,” City Judge Srinagar Ajay Kumar said after hearing the arguments of Counsel Advocate TasaduqHussainReshi on behalf of the family.
The court, however said that it will not pass any order to produce CCTV Footage of Police Station Nowgam dated: 9th July 2022 before it with regard whole incident so that same can be preserved for evidence. “It is the domain of the investigation agency and the court cannot interfere in the same,” it said.
In her plea, mother of the 25 year old deceased submitted that “there were visible marks of violence and torture seen on the body of the deceased which makes it clear that the deceased son of the applicant was brutally murdered in the police custody.”
She submited that on July 9, 2022 at around 8.00 a.m. to 9 .00 a.m. a policeman, Abdul Rashid (Munshi) accompanied by other police officials of police station Nowgam Srinagar, without uniform came in private vehicle and entered into the her residential house and “without any notice whatsoever apprehended (her) son.
“When asked for, they revealed that the deceased has been taken for questioning and will be released immediately”, she said.
She submitted that While taking the deceased to Police Station, she chased the police officials and one of them revealed his name as Abdul Rashid working as “Munshi” presently posted at Police station Nowgam.
“Despite in her old age she managed to chase the vehicle of the accused persons, and begged for release of her son,” advocate Reshi submitted on behalf of the petitioner.
“However she was asked to return home with an assurance that her son will be released soon after completion of some investigation, advocate Reshi said.
“The applicant being the mother was restless all along till the time four police officials without uniform from the same police station Nowgam brought (her son) to home in state of unconsciousness, however on being asked the police officials replied that (her son) is unconscious and will gain consciousness very soon and thereafter forcibly made the applicant to sign a blank paper,” advocate Reshi said, adding, “It is further to bring to the notice of this Court that the applicant (mother) was also handed over Rs 400 and one of the police officials.”
Advocate Reshi further submitted that thereafter, the mother touched the body of her son and found the same in very cold state. “She tried to pump the chest of her son, however, he could not regain his consciousness. The applicant raised hue and cry due to which neighbours and some of the relatives gathered at the residence of the applicant and took the deceased to nearby Florence Hospital at Chanapora Srinagar where the doctors after conducting ECG declared him brought dead,” she said.