Natipora youth’s death | Sessions Court upholds order on registration of FIR against accused cops

Dismissing a revision petition filed by Police against the order of City Magistrate Srinagar, the Court of 1st Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar, Ajay Kumar Gupta held as “not maintainable” the plea.

The City Magistrate Srinagar on July 15 directed, “SHO Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir to get an FIR registered in the case against the accused No 2 (Abdul Rashid) and other unknown Police officials of Police Station Nowgam under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and get the case investigated by an efficient Police officer to bring the culprits to the book.”