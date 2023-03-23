Natives of an empty nest

"No Sir. That can't be. I must be of the age of your son if you have one. I will drop you at the hospital and then wait till you take your treatment. It would be my honour to drive you back home," the driver of the car says politely.



The couple is driven to tears. "My dear, I have a son who is a doctor abroad. He sends us money and visits us after every six months when he gets time.



"He sent me a mail the other day telling how much charity he has been doing for the terminally sick patients abroad," the old man tells the driver.



"My foot! His parents are dying and he is wearing his charity on his collars. The couple would have been better off if they had no son at all," the driver curses the son in his heart and pities the old couple.



The doctor son is the only child of the old couple. They toiled all their life to find their son a better station in life.



He sends them money on a regular basis, but the parents do not need his money. Their monthly pensions are more than they can ever spend living a comfortable life.



They need the son's care, love, attendance and presence. They don't have that. They are birds of an empty nest that has long been deserted by the only chick who grew feathers and flew away.



The tragedy of this old Kashmiri couple is common to scores of others in the country who toil all their life to bring up children, give them the best care and education to be left alone and forlorn towards the end of their own lives.



Perhaps the whole point of having children is to see them prosper and allow them live their own life.



But, what about the thousands of parents who find that they have all the financial means to live comfortably, but don't have children around to look after them.



"Don't you have domestic help at home?", the driver asks.



"We have a gardener who comes once every week to look after our flowers. A domestic help to do our daily chores of cleaning, sweeping, washing, etc. With just two of us, our cooking needs are very small and we can manage them," the old woman tells the driver.



"But, having domestic help is not the same as having a son or daughter around. Is it?", asks the old man.



Brain drain, looking out for greener pastures abroad, becoming oblivious of the needs and the helplessness of their parents back home, have become present day problems of the local society, especially of the middle class whose ambitions are totally focused around the prosperity of their children.



Kashmir does not have credible societal support needed by the otherwise so-called well placed old people.



There are no organisations those could care for such desperate, needy parents who do not need money, but just a little compassion and consideration that would give them a sense of engagement and usefulness.



The elder people can still contribute a lot to the society if their experience, wisdom and advice are heeded. That would give them a sense of belonging as well.



What is true of this old couple is an archetypal example of thousands of similar parents elsewhere in the country. They are all natives of empty nests.

