Navin Choudhary takes over as Principal Secretary H&ME

Srinagar, May 10: Navin Kumar Choudhary today assumed charge as Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department.
Immediately after assuming charge, the Principal Secretary took an introductory meeting with officers of the Health and Medical Education Department. He took brief from every officer about their roles and the functioning of the department and emphasised on the officers to work with utmost dedication and devotion.
He also sought suggestions from the officers to find ways and means to resolve the issues faced by the department and asked them to work in close coordination and with dedication.
He also directed the officers to resolve the issues of the employees and directed them to remain sensitive to the issues of the public. He also said that a people-first approach should be the policy of the department.