Navratra celebrations held at Sharda temple at LoC

Srinagar, Oct 15: Navratra Puja of Sharad Navratri was held in the newly built Sharda temple at LoC Teetwal Kashmir today.
A large number of pilgrims from all over the country took part in the celebrations that have been done for the first time here in the last 75 years after partition.
Swami Govindananda Saraswati of Hampi reached here with his followers on Rath Yatra from Kishkinda, birth place of Lord Hanuman in Karnataka.
Some Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims were also present here, notable amongst them being A K Raina, a renowned theatre personality, who has acted in Kashmir Files movie also.
“ It was yet again a historical moment to perform Navratri puja at Sharda temple LoC, for the first time after partition. The temple and Gurudwara that used to exist here was burnt down in tribal raids in 1947 and a new temple and gurudwara has come up on the same piece of land on the same pattern, that was inaugurated by union Home Minister Amit Shah on 23 March, this year,” said Ravinder Pandita, Head of Save Sharda Committee Kashmir.