Navratra festival arrangements discussed

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held with regard to the arrangements viz cleanliness, sanitation, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, traffic plan and checking of rates of eatables besides security arrangements in and around the important temples and shrines of the district.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the Jal Shakti Department functionaries to ensure regular supply of drinking water at the shrines and other important pointsenroute to shrines. He directed concerned XENs of PMGSY divisions to repair Mata BalaSundri, Mata Sukrala, Doula Mata, Jasrota Mata, Jourian Mata shrines, further directed concerned BDOs to repair bridle paths leading to the temples and shrines.