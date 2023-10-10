Navratra festival arrangements discussed

Kathua, Oct 10: Deputy Commissioner Kathua, RakeshMinhas today chaired a meeting of officers to review the arrangements for the ensuing Navratra festival here in the DC Office complex.
During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held with regard to the arrangements viz cleanliness, sanitation, drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, traffic plan and checking of rates of eatables besides security arrangements in and around the important temples and shrines of the district.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the Jal Shakti Department functionaries to ensure regular supply of drinking water at the shrines and other important pointsenroute to shrines. He directed concerned XENs of PMGSY divisions to repair Mata BalaSundri, Mata Sukrala, Doula Mata, Jasrota Mata, Jourian Mata shrines, further directed concerned BDOs to repair bridle paths leading to the temples and shrines.
Similarly, the instructions were passed on to the PDD department to make provision of additional transformers for Mata Jourian and Mata BalaSundri shrines to meet any contingency besides ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all the shrines.