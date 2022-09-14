Navy to resume training in Manasbal lake after 33 years

Addressing a press conference, Group Commander NCC Group Srinagar, Brigadier K S Kalsi, said that around 100 NCC cadets including girls from various collages of Jammu and Kashmir are going to participate in the camp, news agency KNO reported.

Notably, the training in the area was suspended during the eruption of militancy in the 1990s.

Brig Kalsi said that the participants expressed excitement for being provide training from this area and also expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for their lodging and boarding.