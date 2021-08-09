NC anguished over fire incident at Darul Aloom Hazrat Syed Ali Aali Balki (RA)

According to a statement issued here, Party's senior leader and former Finance minister Abdul Rahim Rather said the incident has deeply saddened him. "The news about the unfortunate incident has saddened me to core. Historically DarulAloom has been known for producing distinguished and celebrated Ulema who have spread the message of peace, bonhomie and universal brotherhood.

The government is duty bound to restore the destroyed edifice to its pristine glory, so that the teachers there are able to impart education to pupils. I express my unison with the functionaries of the DarulAloom, praying that the institution is restored forthwith. The district and divisional administration should immediately swing into action and start the construction work without any further delay," he said.