NC anguished over losses due to hailstorm

Srinagar, May 8: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday expressed anguish over the losses incurred by people due to heavy hailstorm and snow in various areas of Kashmir and demanded adequate compensation to the affected on MSP rates.
While expressing concern over losses to dwellings, livestock, orchards and other standing crops in a number of villages of South, central and North Kashmir districts due to the heavy hailstorm, Sagar said the damage caused by hailstorm and snow in Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara and Handwara areas is immense. He added that the freak weather conditions have dampened the hopes of people who were anticipating a good crop this year to make up for the losses of previous years but the rough weather condition has dashed the hopes of farmers and orchardists.
“The weather furry witnessed by hailstorms and unseasonal snow has destroyed standing paddy crops in the hamlets. Weather vagary has defoliated and stripped crops of their precious produce well, hence destroying the months of hard work of orchardists/farmers. In addition, hailstorm and snow have significantly caused fatal trauma to people and their livestock at various places,” he added.
He asked the administration to reach out to the affected with adequate relief and compensation. He has also demanded that J&K government should immediately roll out a crop insurance scheme which will protect the investment of orchardists and growers from weather vagaries.
Meanwhile senior leader and state secretary Sakina Itoo has asked the administration to depute revenue teams to the snow affected areas of DH Pora so that the quantum of the losses incurred by people is assessed and compensated released forthwith.