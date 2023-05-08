NC anguished over losses due to hailstorm

While expressing concern over losses to dwellings, livestock, orchards and other standing crops in a number of villages of South, central and North Kashmir districts due to the heavy hailstorm, Sagar said the damage caused by hailstorm and snow in Kulgam, Shopian, Kupwara and Handwara areas is immense. He added that the freak weather conditions have dampened the hopes of people who were anticipating a good crop this year to make up for the losses of previous years but the rough weather condition has dashed the hopes of farmers and orchardists.

“The weather furry witnessed by hailstorms and unseasonal snow has destroyed standing paddy crops in the hamlets. Weather vagary has defoliated and stripped crops of their precious produce well, hence destroying the months of hard work of orchardists/farmers. In addition, hailstorm and snow have significantly caused fatal trauma to people and their livestock at various places,” he added.