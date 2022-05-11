NC anguished over losses in Kashmir due to hailstorm

He said the sheer degree of damage to standing crops ,livestock and private properties makes it imperative for government agencies to come to the rescue of those affected. “I urge the district and divisional administration to come to depute revenue teams to assess the losses to people so that the amount of compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith as well,” he said.

Meanwhile North Zone President Javed Dar said that traffic movement on National highway at Sangrama junction and other interior roads was also halted after trees got uprooted due to the windstorm. "Timely action by Sopore police and traffic cops cleared the national highway and restored the vehicular movement. Various routes in the upper reaches are yet to be cleared of debris,” he said.