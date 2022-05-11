NC anguished over losses in Kashmir due to hailstorm

Srinagar, May 11: National Conference on Wednesday expressed anguish over the massive damages to standing crops and property across Kashmir districts due massive hailstorm and asked the divisional administration to reach out to those affected with adequate compensation.
Expressing concern over the losses incurred by people, South Zone President Dr Bashir Veeri said, “Gusty winds, hailstorm cloud burst and heavy rains have caused massive damage across various pockets in district Anantnag especially in Khiram, Sirhama, Nowshara, Shalagam, Sheetipora, Wopzen, Waghama, Marhama, Kanalwan, Kandipora, Poshkiri, Hugam, Adlash, Magam, Dirhama, Peath Nambal, Krindigam, Veeri, Guree and entire Srigufwara Bijbehara belt. Besides despoiling standing crops , the hailstorm had damaged several houses at various places ,particularly in the upper reaches. Landslides at various places have also damaged number of vehicles across the district.”
He said the sheer degree of damage to standing crops ,livestock and private properties makes it imperative for government agencies to come to the rescue of those affected. “I urge the district and divisional administration to come to depute revenue teams to assess the losses to people so that the amount of compensation is worked out and distributed forthwith as well,” he said.
Meanwhile North Zone President Javed Dar said that traffic movement on National highway at Sangrama junction and other interior roads was also halted after trees got uprooted due to the windstorm. "Timely action by Sopore police and traffic cops cleared the national highway and restored the vehicular movement. Various routes in the upper reaches are yet to be cleared of debris,” he said.
Power supply in several areas has been affected as winds damaged transmission lines and uprooted electric poles, he said adding, "Electricity is yet to be restored in various areas, where the entire populace is still reeling under darkness.”