NC anguished over massive fire incident in Rajouri Kadal

Srinagar, Oct 26 : National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday expressed deep anguish over the massive blaze in Rajouri Kadal area of Shahar-e-Khas in which number of houses were gutted down.
In a statement, Sagar implored upon the LG administration to reach out to the affected with necessary relief and compensation. "The unfortunate incident has brought the affected families on the road. They have lost their life long savings, household items and merchandise worth lakhs of rupees. It is expected that the revenue teams will be rushed to the spot to assess the losses incurred by the victims, so that the value of compensation is worked out and distributed among them immediately,” he said, adding that the administration should provide for the living expenses of these affected families until their dwellings are restored.
Sagar also called up higher ups and implored upon them to ensure that the victims are compensated forthwith.
Party’s Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq has also asked the government to reach out the affected with adequate compensation and rehabilitation package.