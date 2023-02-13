NC asks admin to facilitate Herath observance

Srinagar, Feb 13: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Monday termed the Herath Festival as a hallmark of syncretic culture of Kashmir and impressed upon the administration to ensure all basic and effective amenities to the Kashmiri pandit community on the festive occasion.
In a statement, Sagar said that Herath is a part and parcel of Kashmiris pluralistic culture. He said the day has been celebrated since time immemorial with utmost fervour and devotion.
“Despite the conflict taking a toll on peace and normalcy has not been able to override the festival which has been the symbol of our longstanding brotherhood. Being the most important festival of our Kashmir Pandit brethren, it was imperative on the government to ensure that the community is able to celebrate it with traditional gaiety,”he said.
“Walnuts, Fish, and Nadru are central to the festival. Therefore, the divisional administration of Jammu and Kashmir should establish fair price shops for the purchase of fish and walnuts across J&K. Mobile fish vans and stalls should be installed at various places to ensure that the basic chuck of the festival is available to the community and at much cheaper rates. In addition, the administration should ensure adequate supply of water and electricity at all major Astapans across Jammu and Kashmir so that the visiting devotees do not face any problems,” he said.