NC asks admin to facilitate Herath observance

In a statement, Sagar said that Herath is a part and parcel of Kashmiris pluralistic culture. He said the day has been celebrated since time immemorial with utmost fervour and devotion.

“Despite the conflict taking a toll on peace and normalcy has not been able to override the festival which has been the symbol of our longstanding brotherhood. Being the most important festival of our Kashmir Pandit brethren, it was imperative on the government to ensure that the community is able to celebrate it with traditional gaiety,”he said.