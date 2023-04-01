NC asks admin to facilitate Urs observance at Ashmuqam shrine

Srinagar, Apr 1: National Conference District President Anantnag and In Charge constituency Pahalgam Altaf Ahmed Wani has sought proper arrangements for devotees during the upcoming Urs observance of Hazrat Saki Zain Ud Din Wali Reshi ( RA) at the revered Ashmukam Sharief Shrine.
In a statement, Wani impressed upon the divisional and district administration to make all possible arrangements for the forthcoming Urs. “I expect a well synchronised effort by the administration and the caretakers of the shrine during the Urs observance,” he said.
He impressed upon the administration to ensure uninterrupted power supply, steady water deliverance to the shrine and adjoining areas in view of the forthcoming Urs observance.