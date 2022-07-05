NC asks govt to address concerns of fire service aspirants

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar met a delegation of J&K Fire Service aspirants who had called on him at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, a press note said.

The visiting delegation put forward their concerns regarding the recently released merit list by the concerned agencies.

Raising serious questions over the selection lists for various posts in the department of Fire and Emergency Services, the aspirants alleged bungling in selection and urged the general secretary to air their concerns at all appropriate levels.