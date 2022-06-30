NC asks govt to ensure hassle free food supply chains

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) on Thursday raised concern over choking the livelihood of people due to irksome security arrangements in wake of the ongoing Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Expressing deep disappointment over the stringent measures choking business activity and movement of people, the party's additional General Secretary Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal in a statement asked the government to go back to the drawing board again and address the concerns of shopkeepers and others who are involved in business activities along the route of yatra.