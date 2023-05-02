NC calls Sajad Lone's utterances comical lies

Having no bone to pitch with the National Conference, Sajjad Lone is going ballistic and lying through his teeth, they said adding, “It is he who referred to PM Modi as his elder brother undermining the miseries of scores of people. It is he who overlooked the tragedy of Babri Masjid, Triple Talaq, and Citizen Amendment Act to quench his blind desire for power and chair. It was he who chose to become minister on the quota of BJP in the BJP-PDP cabinet. As far as our response on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as MP is concerned, JKNC Spokesperson has already issued a statement condemning Rahul Gandhi's disqualification by the LS secretariat.”

The leaders said that Sajad's cozying up with BJP-RSS continues unabated post 2019. “His presence at the RRS meet in Pahalgam reinstated his permanent character as a pendulum. The pendulum character of his politics was further reinstated by his leaving the PAGD.”