NC chief condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s demise

“I am anguished beyond words. Her mellifluous voice that could bring an entire nation on its feet will remain immortal for centuries to come. Her voice struck a chord with many generations by mirroring their everyday emotions. She has physically left the world, but the incomparable melody she has left behind will play in a seemingly endless refrain, as it has for almost eight decades. She vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he said.