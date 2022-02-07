NC chief condoles Lata Mangeshkar’s demise
New Delhi, Feb 7: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Monday condoled the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.
A statement of NC issued here said that expressing grief over the demise of Mangeshkar, Abdullah said that it was hard to believe that she had passed away.
“I am anguished beyond words. Her mellifluous voice that could bring an entire nation on its feet will remain immortal for centuries to come. Her voice struck a chord with many generations by mirroring their everyday emotions. She has physically left the world, but the incomparable melody she has left behind will play in a seemingly endless refrain, as it has for almost eight decades. She vanquished our hearts for decades and would always be ruling as a queen of melody for the years to come,” he said.