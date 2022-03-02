NC chief expresses condolence over death of Ganderbal siblings

Srinagar, Mar 2: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday visited the bereaved family of the deceased sibling duo Sahil Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Dar at Sherpathri, Shalbugh.
The two brothers died in an accident when a tractor turned turtle at the Sama Mohallah Shallabugh area of Ganderbal district on Tuesday.
A statement of NC issued here said that Abdullah, who was accompanied by NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, District President Ganderbal, and other party's local unit functionaries offered Fateha for the deceased and prayed for strength to the bereaved.
The NC chief also expressed unison with the bereaved in their hour of grief.