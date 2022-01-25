'NC committed to bridging gender gap'

Srinagar, Jan 25: National Conference (NC) Tuesday said that the party remains committed towards bridging the gender gap and ensuring participation of women in the decision-making process.
In a joint statement on the observance of National Girl Child day, NC Women's Wing President Shameema Firdous, State Secretary Sakina Itoo, Provincial President Kashmir Sabiya Qadri, Social Media In-Charge Sarah Hayat Shah and Additional Spokesperson Ifra Jan said that NC's historical Naya Kashmir framework had radically altered the position of women in Jammu and Kashmir from being a marginal and voiceless entity, frustrated by inequalities to a resonant, productive and active part of region's human pool.
"The policies ensued by our party from time to time have succeeded in dismantling impediments halting girls from achieving their due position in the society. Under the guiding principles of our radical and progressive ideology, we were able to pull our mothers and sisters from the dark confines of their homes on to the stages of decision making,” they said. “Women's emancipation has never been a mere slogan for us, it is a salient feature of our larger progressive policy framework, aimed at transforming our society for better. Bridging the gender gap will continue to be a cornerstone of our policy framework."