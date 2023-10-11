NC committed to safety of girl child : Dr Farooq Abdullah

In a statement , Dr Farooq said, “A daughter is a great bounty and an honour granted by Allah. The fruit of raising daughters righteously is reward in this life before reward in the Hereafter. On this International Day of the Girl Child, let us amplify girls’ voices, and recommit ourselves to build a world where every girl can lead and thrive. Our party has pioneered the cause of girl education, and removing gender disparity. In the future also, we will continue to work for the growth & safety of our daughters, sisters and mothers."