NC concerned over curtailment of ration to consumers

In a statement party’s State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the undue measure will expose thousands of poor households to crippling impact of market forces. "The decision of the government to curtail the ration will magnify the woes of AAY, PHH & Non-NFSA. It will impact the nutritional demands of nearly seventeen lakh families and put them at the hazard of market forces. Such a measure will induce inflation of food grains. There is an overwhelming majority of those at the bottom of the pyramid who cannot withstand market pulls. I hope the administration will reconsider the decision and provide relief to the poor in the best tradition of ours being a welfare state,” he said.