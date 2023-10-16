NC concerned over losses to orchardists due to intense hailstorm

In a joint statement, senior leader Sakina Itoo, MP Hasnain Masoodi, JKNC Agriculture Committee Chairman Javed Dar said the intense hailstorm damaged hundreds of orchards in Kulgam and Shopian belt just when the harvest was about to commence.

"Our fruit growers have been facing increasingly challenging times in recent years, with continuous lockdowns and natural disasters taking a toll on their livelihoods. Once again, nature's destructive forces have severely damaged the nearly ripe produce. For many, this year's harvest is a pivotal moment in their lives, as they have invested all their savings in their orchards," they said.