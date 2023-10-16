NC concerned over losses to orchardists due to intense hailstorm

Srinagar, Oct 16: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday expressed concern over widespread damage to apple orchards in Kulgam and Shopian areas following heavy hailstorm.
In a joint statement, senior leader Sakina Itoo, MP Hasnain Masoodi, JKNC Agriculture Committee Chairman Javed Dar said the intense hailstorm damaged hundreds of orchards in Kulgam and Shopian belt just when the harvest was about to commence.
"Our fruit growers have been facing increasingly challenging times in recent years, with continuous lockdowns and natural disasters taking a toll on their livelihoods. Once again, nature's destructive forces have severely damaged the nearly ripe produce. For many, this year's harvest is a pivotal moment in their lives, as they have invested all their savings in their orchards," they said.
The leaders expressed disappointment with the current administration saying that they have left those connected to it at the mercy of fate. They called upon the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to provide adequate compensation to the affected fruit growers to help them recover their losses. Furthermore, they urged the administration to immediately implement the Crop Insurance Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir, which would also cover apple trees. The NC leaders also requested a special exemption for small-scale farmers whose harvest typically does not exceed 100 apple crates.