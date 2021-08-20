NC condemn Apni Party worker’s killing

In a statement issued here, NC President Farooq Abdullah condemned the killing saying, “Such incidents of violence will hinder the return of peace to J&K.”

He said that the trend of political assassinations that had set in was very worrying and of great concern.

Condemning the killing, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Very sorry to hear about the assassination of Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar area of south Kashmir. This renewed trend of targeting mainstream politicians by militant outfits is very worrying and I condemn the same in the strongest possible terms. May Allah grant the departed Jannat.”

NC from its official Twitter handle also tweeted, “NC unreservedly condemns the barbaric killing of Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Lone in Devsar, Kulgam. Such cowardly acts deserve condemnation in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with his family and colleagues in this time of grief.”

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Member of Parliament Hassnain Masoodi and other senior leaders also condemned the killing of Ghulam Hassan Lone.