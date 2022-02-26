NC condoles demise of Syed Zeeshan Fazil
Srinagar, Feb 26: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former Deputy Director of Doordarshan News Syed Zeeshan Fazil, who passed away on Friday.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “Zeeshan Sahab will be remembered for his dedication in the field of public broadcasting. Like his father Fazil Kashmiri Sahab, Zeeshan Sahab was a man of enormous intellect, and multifarious abilities. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, particularly his son Irfan Fazil and daughter Zeenat Zeeshan,” he said.
The NC vice president said, “My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family. His demise has left a deep void in the literary circles of Kashmir,” he said. NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar and Nasir Aslam Wani, and spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also condoled with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.