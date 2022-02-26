NC condoles demise of Syed Zeeshan Fazil

A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “Zeeshan Sahab will be remembered for his dedication in the field of public broadcasting. Like his father Fazil Kashmiri Sahab, Zeeshan Sahab was a man of enormous intellect, and multifarious abilities. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, particularly his son Irfan Fazil and daughter Zeenat Zeeshan,” he said.