NC condoles demise of wife of late G R Mattu

Srinagar, Oct 1: National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah Friday expressed grief over the demise of the wife of former Rajya Sabha member late Ghulam Rasool Mattu of Nigeen, Srinagar.
A statement of NC issued here quoted the NC president as saying, “The deceased was a noble and pious lady,” he said. The NC vice president prayed for peace to the departed and forbearance to the grief-stricken family. Senior NC leaders Ali Muhammad Sagar, Mustafa Kamal, and Nasir Aslam Wani also expressed grief over the demise of wife of late G R Mattu.